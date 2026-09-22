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Mona O’Connor's avatar
Mona O’Connor
2h

I wish some Bangladeshis would integrate with the British way of life. My father was Bengali and he assimilated completely when here in the UK.

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
2hEdited

$4 billion into the economy - at what cost to the economy?

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