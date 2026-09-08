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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
6h

The bottle top directive, was it not adopted here after we left the EU?

I would also like to mention of how regulations especially impinge on old people. If you lack strength or have arthritic hands modern packaging is a nightmare. But no account of this is taken when designing these measures. Age discrimination? Oops, another regulation.

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Babington's avatar
Babington
10m

Relabel the minor irritations as "micro aggressions" and see if the penny drops.

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