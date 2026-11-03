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John Bowman
4h

Enriching uranium and building a viable device is only part of the story. It has to be tested. That can’t be done “quietly” so as soon as anyone tries, the US and probably Russia would be on to them.

But a viable warhead needs a delivery system which can be targeted accurately and evade counter-measures. Also the warhead and launch vehicle have to be hidden. That’s tough.

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