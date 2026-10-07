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Economic Affairs

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andy.carey@uwclub.net's avatar
andy.carey@uwclub.net
12h

From the link: "Canada slapped counter-tariffs on U.S. goods earlier this month"

A country like Canada that would do self-harm like this is not one that the UK should establish an entangling alliance with.

Imv of course.

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Bryan Dale's avatar
Bryan Dale
12h

Trump has damaged US Canada relations, Carney has. His anti-American elbows up Campaign torpedoed trade with the US while more sensible countries made new trade deals. Carney has considerable UK connections that may make it an obvious choice for him to expand trade but the UK is suffering from an even faster self-imposed decline than Canada. From mass migration high taxes and climate change delusions, the two countries are united in decline.

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