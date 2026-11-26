Mike Salem is a Senior Political Adviser for the Kava Coalition and a political and economic analyst.

Last week, I bit the bullet (no pun intended) and went to watch How to Rob a Bank at the cinema. It was advertised as an action comedy, but I left wondering whether it might have been more accurately marketed as an anti-police rallying cry. What I expected to be an entertaining heist film turned out to be something considerably more ideological, a film that repeatedly undermines the legitimacy of law enforcement, romanticises criminality and presents a deeply simplistic understanding of capitalism, justice and social responsibility.

I found it difficult to accept the message being presented, not because films should avoid political commentary, but because political commentary should at least be intellectually honest. And this film, in my view, falls rather short.