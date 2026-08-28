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Paul Cassidy's avatar
Paul Cassidy
6h

Is this a peculiarly British problem or is it the norm across the world that public sector provision is invariably characterised by poor service and low productivity?

My own feeling is that as long as the ultimate financial backstop is the tax payer or ‘magic money tree’ these problems will always be present. It may be possible to make some improvements at the margin but without the continuous iron grip of a minister and permanent secretary / ceo refusing to accept decline any such improvements are likely to be transient.

The ultimate solution is to put as many of these things into the private sector as possible, subject to the demands of shareholders. Just because many services are essential, eg health and education, and cannot be afforded by all without assistance, doesn’t mean the government has to be the provider.

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Philip Virgo's avatar
Philip Virgo
8h

Peter Gershon said that the 10% productivity improvement he planned was impossible without a change of motivation on the part of senior civil servants. He also said that given such a change of approach 30% or more, was achievable with no loss of service. So what has changed, other than the loss of the very modest improvement under the Cameron Government.

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