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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
7h

I am with you on reducing employment taxes on the young, but part company on the issue of tax thresholds. Probably everyone should pay some income tax, even, young people and welfare recipients (OK, I know, taking with one hand....) to remind them where public expenditure ultimately comes from, and to give an incentive not to shake the money tree at every opportunity. As I mentioned a couple of weeks back, about one-third of adults pay no income tax, so for them why not welcome more state spending, that might end up on their doorstep. If you want a smaller state, tax structure has a role to play.

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Cliff Weight's avatar
Cliff Weight
2h

It is worse than you say. If the 17% of young people unemployed don’t get a job, they don’t get work experience and they don’t learn skills so they don’t achieve the ability to have better more higher paid jobs in the future. We need to view the minimum wage for young people as an entry point to work for young people, enabling them to get the experience to get better more highly paid jobs later on. You’ve written an excellent report but you’ve missed the consequences and the knock on FX around this most important point.

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