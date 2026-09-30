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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
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An astute distinction. Seems to fit the UK world at least, rather well. To this outsider the Labour Party conference appears to be a cauldron of emotions. It will be interesting to see how the Conservative conference fairs in this regard. (I don't recollect the overall balance between emotion and reason at the Reform event)

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