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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
1h

Perhaps fit solar panels to plants? 😊

“… at the heart of photosynthesis struggles to distinguish oxygen from carbon dioxide.”

I read that the paucity of CO2 in the atmosphere means more leaf pores open to gasp in air carrying C02, but it’s scarcity increases the likelihood of more numerous oxygen molecules being chosen, causing slow growth, poor plant health.

Recent increases in C02 have helped plants cope better, hence the greening of the Earth.

Commercial greenhouses install equipment to keep CO2 concentrations therein at a concentration of 1 000ppm to 1 2000ppm.

Question: why don’t they catch fire due to the “greenhouse” effect of all that CO2?

It’s puzzle. 😁

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Paul A Sand's avatar
Paul A Sand
2h

Excellent article, Matt. I have long wondered whether goosed-up photosynthesis could be used for carbon capture, stabilizing or even reversing atmospheric CO2 levels. (I realize this could possibly introduce a whole new set of thorny issues, though.)

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