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RafM's avatar
RafM
3h

People were naive beyond belief to accept any kind of 'net zero' nonsense. I have yet to find any meaningful definition for the term either. But, you were young at the time.

However, your climate change caveat still shows signs of muddled thinking. Although it is obvious to everyone that the climate does indeed change, it is the fixation on CO2/fossil fuel usage that has become an almost religious dogma that stands no dissent. The Earths global temparature has change wildly, both up and down over millenia, yet modellers and surprisingly few actual climate scientists have decided that they can predict what is going to happen (and why) in the next few years. A literal blink of an eye in planetary terms. I suggest you expand your reading to include people such as Judith Curry, Richard Lindzen, John Christy et al.

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Jonathan Glover's avatar
Jonathan Glover
3h

Doing so well until you said you believed that climate change was real . . . with the implication that it had to be taken seriously.

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