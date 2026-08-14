Britain has the most expensive industrial electricity in the developed world, despite gas prices sitting marginally below the international median, according to a new briefing from the Institute of Economic Affairs. Renewables subsidies, hydrocarbon taxes, and hidden backup and grid costs, not gas, are the real drivers of the UK’s energy costs.

The briefing, by David Turver, energy analyst and author of the Eigen Values Substack, argues that high energy costs and collapsing industrial energy use are central to Britain’s growth slowdown. It forms part of the IEA’s forthcoming book, The Great Stagnation: Why Britain Stopped Growing.

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Turver finds: