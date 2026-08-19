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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
7h

I do not doubt for one moment the negative impact of recent fiscal and employment law changes on the (youth) employment rate, but I think the effects might be confounded a little by other welfare 'goodies' getting in the way of registering as unemployed. Without the latter, might not the real underlying unemployment rate be higher than 5% and its rise mooted?

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