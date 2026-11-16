This edition of Economic Affairs is available here.
EDITORIAL
Introduction by J R Shackleton
ORIGINAL ARTICLES
The European Union’s Green Deal: A catalyst for economic growth? Robust political economy considerations, by Jürgen Wandel
The economics of scarcity makes the case for capitalism, by Peter C Earle, Ryan M Yonk
Deregulation, government failure, and tragedy: The Report of Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, by David Campbell (Open Access)
Money and federal autocracy: 1913 and the quiet inversion of the American constitutional order, by James Turk (Open Access)
Democratic transition, economic liberalisation, and short-run development: Evidence from Bangladesh, by Towhid Iqram Mahmood
The UK Labour government’s poverty measurement strategy and some suggestions for improving it, by Andrew Dunn
Central bank independence with procedural accountability, by Juan E Castañeda, Paola Romero (Open Access)
Assessing the physical and economic feasibility of large-scale direct air capture in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by Jonathan Lesser
DISCUSSION
Negotiated settlements: International experience and scope in the United Kingdom, by Stephen Littlechild (Open Access)
BOOK REVIEW
Company men: The invention of shareholder value and the splintering of the American economy. By Sean Delehanty (The University of Chicago Press. 2025. 272 pp. £24.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-0226827186. £11.99 (Kindle ed.). ISBN: 978-0226843704)
Reviewed by Félix-Fernando Muñoz
Blame the intern: On (not) breaking into the creative economy. By Alexandre Frenette (Princeton University Press. 2026. 264 pp. $29.95/£25.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-0691181486. $20.97/£17.50 (Kindle ebk). ISBN: 978-0691287522)
Reviewed by Milena Mazzoli
Ethics in a capitalist economy: Why markets need virtues. By Robert C B Miller (Bloomsbury Academic. 2026. 264 pp. £85.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-1350515383. £76.50 (ebk). ISBN: 978-1350515406. £76.50 (ebk PDF). ISBN: 978-1350515390)
Reviewed by Benedikt Koehler
New space capitalism: The entrepreneurial path to the stars. By Rainer Zitelmann, Skyhorse Publishing. 2026. pp. 304. £25.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-1510788213. £13.01 (Kindle ebk). ISBN: 978-1510788220
Reviewed by Rebecca Lowe