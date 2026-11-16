This edition of Economic Affairs is available here.

Introduction by J R Shackleton

The economics of scarcity makes the case for capitalism, by Peter C Earle, Ryan M Yonk

Money and federal autocracy: 1913 and the quiet inversion of the American constitutional order, by James Turk (Open Access)

The UK Labour government’s poverty measurement strategy and some suggestions for improving it, by Andrew Dunn

Central bank independence with procedural accountability, by Juan E Castañeda, Paola Romero (Open Access)