Economic Affairs (46.2)
June 2026
This edition of Economic Affairs is available here.
EDITORIAL
Introduction by J R Shackleton
ORIGINAL ARTICLES
Attitudes towards the market economy and capitalism in Ukraine, Poland and Russia, by Rainer Zitelmann
Industrial policy under supply constraints: Evidence from Japan’s strategic investment sectors, by Hideki Nishigaki
Economic integration and public perceptions: Evidence from the African Continental Free Trade Area, by Josh Matti
Licensing requirements and health inspection outcomes in nail salons and barbershops, by Matthew P West
The shadow economy in Vietnam: Estimates using the MIMIC approach, by Dat Van Luong, Tien Van Nguyen, Ha Nguyen Ngoc To
DISCUSSION
Responsible politics means resource constraints, transparency and the separation of money from political power, by Volodymyr Vysochansky
REVIEW ARTICLE
BOOK REVIEW
Queering economics: Reimagining the dismal science By Michael E Martell and Leanne Roncolato. University of California Press. 2026. 296 pp. £24.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-0520413290. £24.00 (ebk). ISBN: 978-0520413313, by Valentin Boboc
Our dollar, your problem: An insider’s view of seven turbulent decades of global finance and the road ahead By Kenneth Rogoff. Yale University Press. 2025. pp. 365. £25.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-0300275315. £19.00 (Kindle ed.). ISBN: 978-0300283716, by Geoffrey Wood
Chains of command: The rise and cruel reign of the franchise economy By Brian Callaci. University of Chicago Press. 2026. 264 pp. £20.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-0226828701. £18.95 (Kindle ed.) ISBN: 978-0226848426, by Christopher Snowdon
The Great Realignment: Why the New Right is here to stay By Stephen Davies. Polity Books. 2026. 224 pp. £25.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-1509567461. £17.99 (ebk). ISBN: 978-1509567485, by Charles Amos