This edition of Economic Affairs is available here.

Introduction by J R Shackleton

UK monetary and fiscal policy since 2007: Could we have done better?, by Terence Burns

Debt as a US defence spending consideration since the end of World War II. Part Two Nixon to Biden, by David Tier

Why is competition in the European football market failing, and what should be done about it?, by Magnus Henrekson, Lars Persson (Open Access)

Modern Monetary Theory: The Bolshevik experiment, by Nikolay Nenovsky, Kevin Dowd

Your Life versus their jobs: The political economy of transport safety automation, by Roslyn Layton

The attitude of the Turkish population towards markets, wealth and capitalism, by Murat Çokgezen