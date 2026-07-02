Economic Affairs (46.1)
February 2026
This edition of Economic Affairs is available here.
EDITORIAL
Introduction by J R Shackleton
ORIGINAL ARTICLES
UK monetary and fiscal policy since 2007: Could we have done better?, by Terence Burns
Debt as a US defence spending consideration since the end of World War II. Part Two Nixon to Biden, by David Tier
The government-robber comparison: A Long-standing tradition beyond avowed libertarianism, by Brian Mandeville (Open Access)
Why is competition in the European football market failing, and what should be done about it?, by Magnus Henrekson, Lars Persson (Open Access)
Modern Monetary Theory: The Bolshevik experiment, by Nikolay Nenovsky, Kevin Dowd
Your Life versus their jobs: The political economy of transport safety automation, by Roslyn Layton
The attitude of the Turkish population towards markets, wealth and capitalism, by Murat Çokgezen
Employer attitudes to concurrent employment: An Analysis of the European Union and Ukraine, by Оlena Yе Lutsenko, Dmytro V Gryn, Oleksii S Nesterovych, Karina Y Halynska, Eugene K Pushkarev
DISCUSSION
BOOK REVIEW
How countries go broke: The big cycle. By Ray Dalio. Avid Reader Press. 2025. 400 pp. £30.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-1501124068. £15.99 (Kindle ed.). ISBN: 978-1501124075, by Milena Mazzoli
The political economy of central banking: A short history of the changing role of central banks. By Alessandro Roselli. Palgrave Macmillan. 2024. 348 pp. £109.99 (hbk). ISBN: 978-3031770357. £87.50 (ebk). ISBN: 978-3031770364, by Gabriel Stein
False dawn: The New Deal and the promise of recovery, 1933–1947 By George Selgin. University of Chicago Press. 2025. 384 pp. £28.00 (hbk). ISBN: 978-0226832937. £26.57 (Kindle ed.). ISBN: 978-0226838991, by Forrest Capie
The European Miracle and beyond: Essays in honour of Professor E. L. Jones Edited by Gary B. Magee and Kent Deng. Palgrave Macmillan. 2025. 267 pp. £179.99 (hbk). ISBN: 978-3031902475. £143.50 (ebk). ISBN: 978-3031902482, by Michael James