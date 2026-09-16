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DAVID SCOTT's avatar
DAVID SCOTT
7h

Going to London these days is a very unpleasant experience and a large proportion of its inhabitants can only be described as feral.

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Richard Coundley's avatar
Richard Coundley
8h

Many of us don't believe the statistics collected by the police and presented by the Home Office. And secondly the homicide rate has been falling for decades due to huge advancements in emergency medicine in the last 50 years. Everything from turning ambulance drivers into para medics to the expertise gained from treating the effects of gun and blast injuries in Northern Ireland, the Falklands War, Iran, Afghanistan etc has massively improved medics ability to keep victims alive. From talking to a friend who is a trauma surgeon at St. Marys in London, the majority of her work is keeping people alive and patching them up from the knife wounds. And practice makes perfect.

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