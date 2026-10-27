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John Conway's avatar
John Conway
10h

Not to be that guy but it is a bit misleading to say this is all Trumps fault. In the 10 years since Obama and the $21 trillion in debt accumulated since then, 41% of that debt was taken on by the Biden admin. Trump is still responsible for the other 59%, no doubt, but Trump taking on 6/10ths of the debt and being in power for 6 years, and Biden taking on 4/10ths of the debt and being in power for 4 years shows debt issuance is a bi-partisan problem.

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Balderdash's avatar
Balderdash
9h

Oh dear, is this Trump Derangement Syndrome? John Conway below pointed out the contributions that non Trump presidents have made, but nothing to see here!

It's expensive confronting the World's premier exporter of terrorism, a savage state desperate to bring about armaggedon and wipe out the only democracy in the Middle East. A simple threat, "Start paying the cost of the US keeping open the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf States" resulted in an undertaking by them to invest billions in the US. As I said to Americans when I visited last year, "When he has made America great again, can you export him to the UK to do the same for us"?

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