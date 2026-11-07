Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
1h

Celebrating freedom means refusing to bow to Trump’s policies or the suffocating cult built around him. It’s a declaration that democracy isn’t a stage for one man’s ego, nor a playground for fear‑mongering. It’s choosing truth over propaganda, institutions over tantrums, and courage over submission. Real freedom is the act of standing up, speaking out, and rejecting any leader who demands loyalty instead of accountability.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture