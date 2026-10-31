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Isabel R's avatar
Isabel R
4h

I did feel, when our politicians decided to end free university education, that we were telling our young that debt is acceptable. Debt is commonplace. Debt is good. We have produced graduates with a plethora of next to useless degrees and huge student debt. Where our forebears believed in saving, putting off until tomorrow when they could afford something, our young occupy the 'I want it now, I deserve it now' mindset. We reap what we sow.

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
4h

There are so many well reasoned works by intellectually gifted people over the last two hundred years or more, here in the UK, on the Continent, the USA and their conclusions and reasoning repeatedly proven to be right, therefore how can it be we continually have those in government and “think tanks” and other assorted buffoons, dedicated to ignoring reasons and to repeating oft-repeated errors, and economic ruination?

Is it some sort of congenital mental disorder, a virus?

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