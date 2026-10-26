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andy.carey@uwclub.net's avatar
andy.carey@uwclub.net
32m

Good little article.

A random thought arrived in my head is that council allotments should be allocated to the youngest on the list first. Crimes against property skew overwhelming in favour (against?) those under 30, but giving them a property right that comes with a set of rules might make them more respectful of private property.

But what about the person approaching retirement who's been on the list for 15 years. Feck 'im - tell him to get a house with a decent garden, or go private, rather than mooching.

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isp001's avatar
isp001
4h

thin - doesn't ask who is suddenly doing these jobs and why

https://gbtt.info/guest-opinions/hidden-subsidy/

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