Lord Hannan of Kingsclere is Director General of the IEA.

Watch the first episode

Politics, Andrew Breitbart famously observed, is downstream of culture. He died two years later, but his aperçu had already passed into general circulation.

Our understanding of the world is shaped by many pairs of hands: our parents, our teachers (starting at nursery school), Hollywood films, pop lyrics, social media. Once these hands have riveted and planed our values, there is only so much lacquer that politicians, economists or think-tankers can apply.

We barely register the Leftist bias of our chief institutions, because we have never known an alternative. Still, it is worth considering the assumptions that lie behind BBC dramas, consumer affairs programmes, celebrity interviews: capitalism makes us greedy; the rich get rich through exploitation; public services have been hollowed out by imagined austerity; we have lived through (as the Prime Minister puts it) 40 years of neo-liberalism.

This way of looking at the world, this Weltanschauung as we might pretentiously call it, is so widespread that we do not notice it. We swim in it as a fish swims in water.

Is there anything we can do to challenge these assumptions from a classical liberal perspective? Yes, but we must first stop imagining that we can change people’s minds purely through economic data. Don’t get me wrong. Explaining economics is a hugely important part of our task, and I am proud of the work that the IEA does in schools. But that cannot be all we do. Economics, like politics, is downstream of culture.

Hence the launch, today, of my new video and podcast series Creative Destruction. The phrase comes from the Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter’s 1942 book, Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy. That flamboyant writer explained that the free market should be understood, not as a static system, but as a constantly evolving dynamic, a “perennial gale” which constantly blows away old concepts and rickety institutions, making space for better and sturdier structures.

Schumpeter’s phrase is open to misinterpretation, sometimes deliberate. In 2005, Danny Kruger was sacked as the Conservative candidate for Sedgefield when, in a Guardian column, Polly Toynbee affected to misunderstand (or perhaps genuinely misunderstood) his call for creative destruction in the public services. It was a perfect example of the Left’s upstream cultural hegemony.

“Economics, like politics, is downstream of culture.”

Michael Howard, then the Tory leader, knew perfectly well what the phrase meant, and understood that Kruger was calling for an improvement in the delivery of services, but was unwilling to place himself in the path of the Guardianista lynch-mob.

Creative destruction does not apply only to companies or to technologies. Its most important application is to ideas. Hence my new podcast series. Every week, I shall interview someone with new and arresting ways of looking at the world.

A few of them will be politicians; one or two might even be economists. In general, though, I will leave the politics and economics to our regular IEA podcast. Creative Destruction will go upstream, engaging with comedians, historians, teachers, actors, business leaders, novelists. They are not all classical liberals – indeed, some of them are very far indeed from IEA-style individualism – but all have interesting things to say, and I do my best to interview them from a free-market perspective.

The series begins today with Francis Foster, the comedian, podcaster and (as we discover) optimistic Venezuelan. Do subscribe: new episodes are online every Tuesday at 7am.

Watch the series trailer below:

Watch the first episode

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