Andy Mayer is an Energy Fellow at the IEA, previously our COO, and has 30 years' background in energy, technology and manufacturing industries. He writes and speaks regularly to schools, the media and industry on free market solutions to energy, climate and environmental problems.

The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) hosted by Turkey in Antalya concluded on 22 November without high-level political agreement or “cover decision”. Specifically, consensus could not be found on the omission of language calling for a faster transition away from fossil fuels.

To simplify greatly, pro-climate action parties (for example the EU, UK and Panama) regarded this as an attempt to retreat from the Paris Agreement (2015) as updated in Dubai (2023). Pro-growth parties (for example China, Russia, Pakistan and the Africa and Arab Groups) regarded it as reflecting a reality in which demand for fossil fuels continues to grow. All parties, clearly, were advancing their own interests, at least as reflected by their current governments.