John Redwood is an incisive commentator on economics and politics, writing his daily blog on www.johnredwoodsdiary.com. He has led two UK-based international industrial businesses, set up and sold on an investment management company and is a fellow of All Souls College, Oxford.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he wants to spend the next year discussing possible options for a closer relationship between the UK and the EU. This is a curious way to proceed, as he does not yet know what kind of closer relationship he wants and has not yet discussed any of it with UK voters. He has pledged to observe the Government’s manifesto red lines for this Parliament, which rule out joining the EU customs union or single market.

The referendum saw record levels of UK voting for the proposition that we should leave the EU, not that we should remain in parts of the EU scheme. The slogan “take back control” was very popular, affirming that in future the UK will make its own decisions about everything from taxes to trade and from law-making to foreign policy.