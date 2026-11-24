Ballots and Balance Sheets is a fortnightly series, published on Tuesdays, scoring election candidates worldwide on their free-market credentials.

Dr Apostolos Pistolas is a political analyst, compliance expert and former lecturer in political marketing who combines a PhD in voting behaviour with financial sector expertise. He tweets at @appistol

Nayib Bukele is usually judged on security. The collapse in gang violence has made him the most imitated leader in Latin America. His economic record gets far less scrutiny. It deserves more now. In 2025 his party used its near-total control of Congress to allow indefinite re-election, lengthen presidential terms to six years, scrap run-offs and bring the next general election forward to early February 2027.

Voters will in effect be asked to renew “Bukelismo” for another six years. Is it also a free-market project?

The headline numbers are flattering. The economy grew 3.9 per cent in 2025, and the IMF expects 4.5 per cent this year, with second-quarter growth reaching 5.1 per cent. Reserves ae projected to reach $5.3bn by the end of this year. On 1 October the IMF completed two reviews of its $1.4bn programme and released a further $138m.

Read on for a scorecard and score breakdown, rating Bukele’s government on free-market credentials.