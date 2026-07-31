Britain has barely grown richer in real per-capita terms since 2007, and the reason is not weak institutions or a lack of innovation, but a chronic inability to build, according to a new briefing from the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The briefing, by Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director at the IEA, sets out the case that Britain’s stagnation is entirely self-inflicted, and therefore entirely reversible. It forms part of the IEA’s forthcoming book, The Great Stagnation: Why Britain Stopped Growing.

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Niemietz finds: