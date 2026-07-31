Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sowmy VJ's avatar
Sowmy VJ
2h

While this is widely researched and published, the success of tech particularly fintech in Britain's case is despite the inability to build the buildings, but an ability to translate decades of financial expertise into products.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture