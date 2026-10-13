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Nick Russell's avatar
Nick Russell
8h

My last house, in Northamptonshire, was sold in 1938 for £75. Not £75,000, but £75. At the time that represented eight months' worth of agricultural wage (40/- a week).

How much of a house could someone buy for eight months' worth of minimum wage today? A doormat?

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PHH's avatar
PHH
8h

Problem with vision of little houses with gardens separated by parks is the distances and frequency of public transport, making 2 cars and more land for roads often near-essential. Most gardens and parks are of minimal conservation value. Planners of the 1960s/70s have a lot to answer for with the dreadful quality of their high-rises in Britain. But a quality, spacious high-rise, as in most Chinese cities (or even low-rise, 5 or 6 stories), can be exceptional places to live, and you can walk to the station or run a bus economically every 5 minutes, as well as having shops on the ground floors and schools locally.

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