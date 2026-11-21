David Bailey is a professor of business economics at Birmingham Business School and a senior fellow at UK in a Changing Europe, an academic think tank.

He is also the author of the recently published IEA report, Reforming Road Tax.

Britain’s road tax system is running out of road. For decades, fuel duty has provided the Government with a straightforward way of taxing motoring. If you drive further, you use more fuel and generally pay more tax. But electrification and increasingly efficient engines are steadily eroding the tax base on which the system depends.

The Government recognises the problem. But its proposed solution risks missing a much bigger opportunity. From April 2028, Electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) will charge 3p per mile for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hydrogen cars, and 1.5p per mile for plug-in hybrids, on top of Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

This at least recognises that motoring taxation must change. But introducing a separate mileage charge for BEVs while leaving the existing system largely intact is a sticking plaster, not a coherent long-term solution.