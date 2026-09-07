Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Richard Coundley's avatar
Richard Coundley
6h

Excellent article pointing out the trade offs and reminding us all that the road to hell can be paved with superficially good intentions.

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William Siebert's avatar
William Siebert
5h

Absolutely correct - I wrote a report for Michael Forsythe in 1991-2 which helped lead to the ending of the Wages Councils system in 1993, so we did not have minimum wages until Labour was elected in 1998 - Stan Siebert

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