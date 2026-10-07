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J NANA's avatar
J NANA
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This match was the day I almost fell for your national team. It was never about anything Brazilians are or did which made me uniquely not a fan of your team. Just how life unfolded. I always liked Pelé, instinctively. But the image of Roberto Baggio's sadness in the final of the 94 World Cup, my country France facing yours in the final of the World Cup of 98, and at some stage of the 2006 World Cup, almost made it impossible to get into Brazil mania which almost the entire World which loves football, feels.

I remember that match against Germany, and actually thought Germany scored higher than 7 goals. The West Germany team of Jürgen Klinsmann, having once been my late father's football team, me having a real affection for Germany meant I should have been cheering this Brazil drubbing. I watched it live with a big football fan, and wanna be professional footballer. The longer it went on, the more I wanted to support your team, even if that German player Klosser, I think that was his name, was at his apex, and the Mannschaft, was just dizzyingly inspirational. Your sister Argentina and you are the greatest, anyway, when it comes to football. We, the French and the English, and obviously my beloved Azzurris are also in that club these days, but you two are in a league of your own.

Thanks for these insights. I am interested in what happens in your country, because you are one of the most important Nations for the World's food security. Also, because your telenovelas, although not as much as American cinema, were very important for me when I was growing up.

While my country France is an agricultural powerhouse for our continent Europe, you, Brazil, are essential for the World's food security. Well done to your SEARA brand of poultry, British Retail Consortium validated.

Knowing what has already happened at the level of your Congress/Senate is very interesting. It helps underscore that whatever occurs in the runoff of the Presidential election, the wind of small State, lower taxes, sweeping across Latin America, is there to stay. Hopefully, it will spread wealth for the well being of all your People.

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