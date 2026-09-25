Conversations for the public, with the public, in public.

#BattleFest @acadofideas

The Institute of Economic Affairs will be attending the Battle of Ideas, an unmissable weekend of debate and discussion on the most important political, economic, scientific and cultural issues of our time.

Come and find our stall to say hello, find out more about upcoming events and pick up a copy of any of our recent publications.

Members of the IEA team are speaking on panels throughout the day!

Event details

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October

Church House, Westminster

Buy tickets

Full weekend and one-day passes available

20% discount using code: IEA26

Buy now

Session information

+ 120 SESSIONS, INCLUDING...

Suicidal empathy: is the West killing itself with kindness? • Women betrayed: should we smash the unions and start again? • NHS, Police, BBC… Is politicisation corrupting public services • WTF is Manchesterism and can it save the economy? • Anti-social Britain: why do we feel unsafe? • Puberty-blockers scandal: the ethics of clinical trials • Should we scrap the Equality Act? • Is it Islamism or is there a problem with Islam? • What’s the BBC ever done for us? • Will Reform be allowed to rule? Taking on The Blob with Danny Kruger • Finally Trumped: who’s the heir to MAGA? • Visas for all? Britain’s immigration scandal • Angry young women? The rise of the femosphere • Grooming gangs to the Nottingham Inquiry: untangling accountability • Does AI change everything?

And so much more - see the full programme HERE

SPEAKERS INCLUDE...

Claire Fox • Lord David Frost • Poppy Coburn • Maeve Halligan • Danny Kruger MP • Jacob Mchangama • Rosie Duffield MP • Emma Trimble • Lord Maurice Glasman • Andrew Fox • Stella Tsantekidou • Remi Adekoya • Ben Jones • Liam Halligan • Timandra Harkness • Tiffany Jenkins • Richard Johnson • Helen Joyce • Julie Bindel • Rosie Kay • Baroness Kate Hoey • Eric Kaufmann • Laila Cunningham • Catherine McBride • Munira Mirza • Lord Jack McConnell • Tom Slater • Mark Seddon • Josh Howie • Alan Miller • Steve Baker • Allison Pearson • Adam Wren • Kathleen Stock • Ameer Kotecha • Jake Wallis Simons • AND MANY MORE