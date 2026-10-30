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Pierotlunaire's avatar
Pierotlunaire
7h

Devolution to Metromayors seems likely to result in many local “pet projects” which wd be declined by the private sector - eg the revival of the mothballed Doncaster-Sheffield airport which Peel cdn’t make a goer of after many years. À white elephant if I ever saw one. On the other hand with changed metal prices and mine economics, maybe Cornish Metals can make a goer of tin mining in Cornwall, but here the National Wealth Fund is co-investing alongside Mick the Miner’s Vision Blue Fund, and they know what they are doing. DItto Tungsten West, where the changed market environment for tungsten seems to offer NWF à return on the money.

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Eamon G. Callan's avatar
Eamon G. Callan
6h

In my dreams I see the state run out of money, provoking a national crisis, leading to an election and the triumph of the right (that is John Redwood right-about-everything). And then I wake up.

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