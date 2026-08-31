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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Have a look at the 1973 essay by Arthur Koestler, The Lion and the Ostrich, which he contributed to a series titled "Suicide of a Nation?". Koestler described how the class structure of England and the mores of the workers and the "toffs" made Britain the sick nation of Europe after World War 2. This is remarkable because, in the Victorian era, Britain was described as the workshop of the world, ruler of the ocean waves, and arguably the premier world power.

This was shortly before Thatcher appeared, but Tony Blair undid her good work, and Britain reverted to the trend that Koester described.

https://www.amazon.sg/Suicide-Nation-Enquiry-State-Britain/dp/0099425114

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