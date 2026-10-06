Oliver Dean is the Assistant Editor of ConservativeHome.

On my bookshelf at home sits a signed copy of Kissinger: The Idealist. Of all my books, it is perhaps the one I am proudest of. A biographical account authored by Niall Ferguson, it’s a fascinating read that details how Henry Kissinger went from a Metternich-obsessed university student to one of the most respected minds on geopolitics.

It brings me immense sorrow, then, to witness what has become of foreign affairs in the modern day. For where we once had titans like Kissinger, Bismarck or Metternich, we now have, er, Andy Burnham.