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Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
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An interest piece Mathew.

But like most observers you are clouded by a biased point of view.

The reasons why businesses fail is simply because of a lack of SPENDING by the general public businesses and government. Mainly because of a lack of money from an insufficient amount of money and SPENDING in the economy so they were bound to fail.

It wasn’t because of an overall lack of money. Money didn’t suddenly disappear.

No! It was the same then as it is now. A lack of willingness to SPEND the money they hold. An overall lack of weight and speed of SPENDING from higher rotation.

If there was a sufficient amount of that total money being SPENT then they would not have failed!

They were set up to fail because if the lack of receipts and then a lack of investment and together that’s a spiral into the depths of the abyss.

It had did all to do with nationalisation. But it had everything to do with a lack of money! A jack of investment because our then governments were themselves bankrupt!

The overall lack of or willingness or confidence to SPEND money by those holding that money meant that our governments were underfunded and we were underpaid and so insufficient money was being rotated to trigger a sufficient amount of tax take to properly fund those companies and industries.

It’s the same now! Too much money is being withheld in bank accounts here and abroad that sits idle unused unspent and contributing sod all to the money supply nor is it even taxed!

There is no tax on unspent money! None!!

And also successive governments have been so blind to how tax is triggered!

Tax is triggered by SPENDING. We j ie this because NOT SPENDING MONEY triggers NO TAX. None at all!

So tax has to be triggered by SPENDING MONEY because NOT SPENDING MONEY triggers NO TAX. NONE.

Like income tax is triggered by the SPENDING of Money by employers on the wages and taxes of employees. It’s SPENDING that triggers TAX.

So it should be very clear to all that to give sufficient money and TAX revenue then money has to be SPENT.

Keynes was correct. But he had no clue as to how to properly control money and Spending because…… He didn’t have computer bank accounts and smart payment cards Rodney!

So until you start to see the real truth of how businesses fail and how nationalisation fails and his tax is triggered you will continue to get the wrong outcomes as we have all endured because of ignorance to the real truths.

So Mathew I’d like you to think about what I’ve said and stop thinking wrongly and perhaps you might start making proper policies to ensure money flow in sufficient amounts to give government surpluses instead of waiting for confidence and growth to return!

It certainly won’t while those holding money get paid more for NOT SPENDING than forcing SPENDING!

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