Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
11h

Never trust a socialist, no matter what they call themselves, or claim. It's all manipulation and lies. Start from that basis, followed by Qui Bono and follow the money, and you might begin to understand what's going on, why and whose involved.

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Isabel R's avatar
Isabel R
13h

Well, the only way to overthrow this 'lollipops for all' government is for the Right to accept they need to fight together. In coalition. Fat chance while their leaders are still calling each other names. We are condemned to suffer decline for years to come.

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